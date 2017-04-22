New framework for multimorbidity care identifies changes and gaps

Researchers have developed a new framework for reporting and designing models of care for multimorbidity. The framework describes each model in terms of its theoretical basis and target population (the foundations of the model), and elements of care implemented to deliver the model. Elements of care, including clinical focus, organization of care, and support for model delivery, have changed over time, with a decrease in models implementing home care and an increase in models offering extended appointments. Nearly half of all models lacked a mental health focus (although mental health focus increased over time), and few models directly focused on treatment burden. As health systems begin to implement new models of care for multimorbidity, careful design, implementation and reporting can assist in the development of an evidence base. The authors offer the framework as a tool for standardized reporting and research on multimorbidity interventions and the contributions and interactions of different elements that provide cost-effective care and support health system redesign.

The Foundations Framework for Developing and Reporting New Models of Care for Multimorbidity

Jonathan Stokes, PhD, MPH, BSc, et al

University of Manchester, Manchester, UK

http://www. annfammed. org/ content/ 15/ 6/ 570. full

###