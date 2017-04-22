Reports of shared decision making increase in the united states, but disparities exist

Between 2002 and 2014, reports of shared decision making increased significantly among adult Americans. Analyses of data from a nationally representative survey found that the mean shared decision making composite increased from 4.4 to 5. In multivariable modeling, blacks reported more shared decision making, while Asians, those without insurance, and those in poor health reported less. When a respondent and their clinician were of the same race/ethnicity, the respondent reported improved shared decision making. The authors suggest that efforts to improve shared decision making target Americans without a same-race/ethnicity usual source of care and those with poor perceived health.

Trends in Patient-Perceived Shared Decision Making Among Adults in the United States, 2002 - 2014

David M Levine, MD MA, et al

Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA

http://www. annfammed. org/ content/ 15/ 6/ 552. full

