When a patient dies in the early years of a resident's training, the resident gains insights into the complicated relationships that can mark patients' lives and deaths. Although she had a conflicted relationship with her insensitive patient, the resident finds that the experience taught her to reach toward rather than away from the people she treats.

Hatpins

Irene Koplinka-Loehr, MD

University of Rochester, Rochester, NY

http://www. annfammed. org/ content/ 15/ 6/ 581. full

