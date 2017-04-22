New psoriatic arthritis treatment guideline presented at the 2017 ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO - Authors of the new American College of Rheumatology (ACR) / National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) treatment guideline for psoriatic arthritis (PsA) will present their draft recommendations during a session at the 2017 ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting this week in San Diego. The guideline includes pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic recommendations for treating adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. Both the ACR and NPF anticipate the guideline will play an important role in improving outcomes for individuals living with PsA.

The guideline development team used the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) methodology to develop the recommendations. GRADE uses systematic reviews of the scientific literature available to evaluate and grade the quality of evidence in a particular domain. The evidence reviews are then used to create guideline recommendations for or against particular therapy options that range from strong to conditional, depending on the quality of evidence available.

Details of the draft recommendations will be presented on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 1 - 2 p.m. PT. A question-and-answer session for registered members of the press will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Room 27 AB. Journalists in attendance will have the opportunity to interview:

Jasvinder Singh, MD, MPH (Principal Investigator, Voting Panel Leader)

Dafna D. Gladman, MD (Content Expert)

Alexis Ogdie, MD, MSCE (Content Expert)

The guideline manuscript is currently under peer review and is anticipated to be published in Arthritis & Rheumatology, Arthritis Care & Research and the Journal of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis in early 2018.

