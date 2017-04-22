How hand sanitizers work (video)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2017 -- Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are the ubiquitous little squeeze-bottle heroes of airports and hospitals, our allies during cold and flu season, and supposedly effective against a huge variety of disease-causing viruses and bacteria. But what's really in hand sanitizers? And is it true that they kill 99.99% of germs, as popular brands claim? Reactions breaks down the contents of your hand sanitizer in this new video: https:/ / youtu. be/ 245jz3ZqZqM .

