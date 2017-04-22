The only detox you'll ever need (video)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2017 -- People talk all the time about how they need to "detox." And there's a line of companies a mile long waiting to sell you juices and smoothies that claim to cleanse your body of harmful toxins. But the good news is your body is working hard to clear out toxins before you spend a dime on expensive products. Toxicology expert Raychelle Burks explains how in this kale-free episode of Reactions: https:/ / youtu. be/ zv0chkuT7cQ .

