2018 Ocean Sciences Meeting: Abstracts and sessions now online and searchable

WASHINGTON, DC -- Discover the latest in ocean sciences research at the 2018 Ocean Sciences Meeting, where nearly 4,000 attendees are expected to present the latest research findings about the world's oceans. The biennial meeting brings together researchers from the American Geophysical Union, the Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography, and The Oceanography Society.

The 2018 meeting runs from 11-16 February 2018, at the Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Portland, Oregon, 97232.

Included in this advisory:

1. Abstracts and sessions now online and searchable 2. Press registration information 3. Press Room information 4. Hotel information

Please visit the 2018 Ocean Sciences Meeting Media Center to view previous media advisories that include important information about visas for international reporters. For any questions about the Ocean Sciences Meeting or information included in this advisory, email news@agu.org.

1. Abstracts and sessions now online and searchable

The full scientific program for the 2018 Ocean Sciences Meeting is now searchable online. The program includes approximately 5,000 abstracts in more than 230 oral sessions and more than 190 poster sessions, as well as more than 50 town halls and workshops.

To search, click on the search button at the top, right-hand corner of the online program. Click on "Advanced Search" to search by session, paper, person, primary topic or other criteria. To browse all sessions, click on the Primary Topic link on the left-hand side of the search engine. Scientific, education and policy sessions will cover wide-ranging topics such as ocean-land connections, renewable energy, climate change, marine biodiversity and more.

2. Press registration information

Online press registration for the Ocean Sciences Meeting is now open. Please pre-register to expedite the on-site badge pick-up process.

The AGU Press Office provides complimentary press registration to professional journalists representing media organizations, freelance journalists, photographers, videographers, bloggers, authors, filmmakers, public information officers, institutional communicators, and student journalists, for the express purpose of gathering news and information to produce media coverage of AGU meetings. For eligibility requirements, please visit the Press Registration Eligibility Requirements page.

Registrations are approved at the discretion of the AGU press office and approval may take up to 5 business days. Eligible members of the press may also register for press credentials on-site at the meeting. The on-site registration location, badge pick-up location, and Press Room, Press Conference Room and Quiet Rooms locations will be included in a future advisory.

It is not required to wait for press registration approval before booking a hotel room, nor is it required to book a hotel room when registering to attend the meeting. Hotels sell out quickly and AGU encourages members of the media to book hotel rooms as soon as possible to take advantage of preferential rates. Please see #4 below for more information about hotel reservations.

Check the online Who's Coming list of journalists and press officers who have registered for the meeting. This list is updated regularly.

NOTE: Some events and activities, including but not limited to invitation-only events and communications workshops, are not open to press badge holders.

3. Press Room information

The Ocean Sciences Press Office will provide a Press Room with workspace for reporters, including computers, a printer, Wi-Fi, and room for working and networking with colleagues. Light refreshments will also be provided.

Additional information, including the location and hours of the Press Room, will follow in a future media advisory. Information for press will also be posted to the 2018 Ocean Sciences Meeting Media Center.

4. Hotel information

Members of the press can make hotel reservations online through the 2018 Ocean Sciences Meeting press registration site. You will need to submit your press registration before booking a hotel room. However, it is not required to wait for press registration approval before booking a hotel room.

Once you have submitted your press registration, you will see a link to add/modify your hotel reservation on the press registration site. An additional link to the housing website is provided in the registration acknowledgement email you will receive after submitting your registration. You can also log back into the press registration site using your email and registration ID to add/modify your hotel reservation. The deadline to book a hotel room to receive the special AGU room rate is Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

Please consider booking a hotel room now to take advantage of the preferential rates. There are more than 10 hotel choices included in the registration form and rates start as low as $169.00 per day, plus tax. The special meeting room rates are subject to availability after the January 17 deadline.

Visit the 2018 Ocean Sciences Meeting housing page to see a list of hotels offering the special meeting room rate, as well as their rates and locations. However, press must register and book housing via the press registration site, and not from the Ocean Sciences Meeting housing page. Please use this page as a reference only.

###

The American Geophysical Union is dedicated to advancing the Earth and space sciences for the benefit of humanity through its scholarly publications, conferences, and outreach programs. AGU is a not-for-profit, professional, scientific organization representing more than 60,000 members in 139 countries. Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and our other social media channels. AGU Contacts:

Nanci Bompey

+1 (202) 777-7524

nbompey@agu.org

Lauren Lipuma

+1 (202) 777-7396

llipuma@agu.org

This media advisory is also available online at: http://news. agu. org/ press-release/ 2018-ocean-sciences-meeting-abstracts-and-sessions-now-online-and-searchable/

WASHINGTON, DC -- Discover the latest in