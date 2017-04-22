This week from AGU: Scientists counter threat of flooding on coral reef coasts

GeoSpace

Scientists counter threat of flooding on coral reef coasts

Scientists have developed a computer simulation tool to predict short-term flood hazards on coral-reef-lined coasts and to assess longer-term impacts from climate change. Their results have been accepted for publication in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans.

Scientists discover evidence of recent water flows on Mars

Planetary scientists have discovered a rare 'esker' on Mars - a ridge of sediment deposited by meltwater flowing beneath a glacier in the relatively recent past (about 110 million years ago), despite cold climates. The finding is detailed in a new study in Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets.

Moon's crust underwent resurfacing after forming from magma ocean

A new study in Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets shows that the Moon's crust initially formed from rock floating to the surface of the magma ocean and cooling.

Groundwater recharge in the American west under climate change

Groundwater recharge in the Western U.S. will change as the climate warms-the dry southern regions will have less and the northern regions will have more, according to a new study in Geophysical Research Letters.

Research Spotlights

How Earth's Orbit Affected Ice Sheets Millions of Years Ago

A new study in Geophysical Research Letters of the late Pliocene era could help scientists predict future sea level rise.

Plumbing the depths of the marine carbon cycle

Scientists measure dissolved black carbon in South China Sea water samples to better understand the carbon cycle in the oceans, which absorb roughly half of all carbon emitted into the atmosphere, in a new study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences.

Looking Inside an active Italian volcano

Scientists use 3-D imaging to reveal Solfatara crater's inner plumbing in a new study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth.

Editors' Highlights

Lightning Data Improves Precipitation Forecasts

Short-term forecasts of precipitation and convection can be improved when lightning data are assimilated in the Weather Research and Forecasting system, according to a new study in Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres.

Sloping Topography and Oceanic Surface Modes

An accurate understanding of the influence of ocean bottom topography helps to diagnose the velocities of subsurface currents, according to a new study in Geophysical Research Letters.

Is global warming suppressing canonical El Niño?

A new study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans explores the relationship between diverse El Niño events and the background state of the tropical Pacific.

