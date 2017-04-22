ASERF outlines recommendations to increase safety of gluteal fat grafting procedures

New York, NY (November 20, 2017) - Buttock augmentation is one of the fastest growing aesthetic procedures in the United States. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), more than 20,000 procedures were performed in 2016 alone, (a 3,267% increase compared to 2002, when ASAPS first began tracking statistics for buttock augmentation). ASAPS began tracking fat grafting to the buttocks in 2015, and for the two years it has collected that data, an average of 91% of all buttock augmentation procedures have consisted of fat grafting. Recently, The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF) formed the Gluteal Fat Grafting Task Force to investigate the risks associated with this increasingly popular procedure.

The Task Force, comprised of board-certified plastic surgeons, identified factors that either added risk or proved to be protective and/or preventative techniques associated with the procedure. These findings were published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal and have led to the adoption of the following recommendations:

Avoid injecting fat into the deep muscle

Use a >4.1 mm single hole injection cannula

Avoid downward angulation of the cannula

Position patient and place incisions to create a path that will avoid deep muscle injections

Maintain constant three-dimensional awareness of the cannula tip

Only inject when cannula is in motion

Consider pulmonary fat embolism in unstable intra- and postoperative patients

Review gluteal vascular anatomy and draw landmarks to identify and avoid injection into the pedicle

Include risk of fat embolism and surgical alternatives in the informed consent process

The creation of the Fat Grafting Task Force and its findings are important first steps in research and education surrounding this sought-after procedure. It is ASERF's mission to provide research and data that will contribute to decreasing the morbidity and mortality rates associated with this procedure by educating plastic surgeons about specific techniques. ASERF in concert with ASAPS, is also committed to educating prospective patients about the importance of finding a board-certified plastic surgeon when considering any plastic surgery procedure.

The full study can be found here: https:/ / academic. oup. com/ asj/ article-abstract/ 37/ 10/ 1199/ 4499135?redirectedFrom= fulltext

About the Aesthetic Surgery Journal

The Aesthetic Surgery Journal is the official publication of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. It is published eight times per year and contains scholarly articles on new advances and procedures pertaining to cosmetic medicine and the plastic surgery industry. ASJ was indexed with MEDLINE/PubMed in 2008 and with the Thomson Reuters Journal Citation Report (JCR; formerly ISI) in 2011. It is the official English-language journal of many major international societies of plastic, aesthetic, and reconstructive surgery representing South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. It is also the official journal of The Rhinoplasty Society. The Journal also includes Continuing Medical Education articles and exams. http://www. aestheticsurgeryjournal. com

About ASAPS

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. ASAPS is comprised of over 2,600 Plastic Surgeons; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. http://www. surgery. org

About ASERF

The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF) is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit foundation whose mission is to identify and pursue those issues relevant to advancing the safety and effectiveness of aesthetic medicine through independent, unbiased, directed research and groundbreaking education. ASERF is supported exclusively by private donations and membership dues.