Biogerontology Research Foundation trustee to keynote at the Digital Health World Congress

Friday, November 24th, 2017, London, UK: The Biogerontology Research Foundation is pleased to announce that its Managing Trustee, Dmitry Kaminskiy, will be giving a keynote presentation at the Digital Healthcare World Congress on November 30th, 2017, in London, UK, where he will be presenting on the topic of "How AI and Blockchain Will Take Drug Discovery to the Next Level". The conference will run from November 29th-30th, 2017, at the Kensington Conference and Events Centre in London, UK.

"Blockchain technologies are rapidly decentralizing and democratizing many different fields, industries and applications. Meanwhile, AI, and in particular deep-learning based approaches, have now become famous for its similarly disruptive potential. The next big field and industry to be transformed by the synergistic convergence of these two progress-galvanizing powerhouses is healthcare, and in particular the clinical translation and validation of therapies aiming to extend healthy, productive longevity" said Dmitry Kaminskiy, Managing Trustee of the Biogerontology Research Foundation.

Since its inception nearly a decade ago, the Biogerontology Research Foundation has strove to apply synergistic, cross-disciplinary approaches to the problem of biological aging and the looming timebomb of demographic aging, and to focus on approaches that aren't being explored by other ageing research foundations and institutions, taking mature science and technology that have proven themselves in other industries and applying them to the task of extending healthy longevity. Much of the foundation's past research efforts have focused on the application of AI and deep learning to ageing research, and the topic of blockchain technologies have already begun to become a feature of our ongoing research efforts, as evidenced by the recent publication of a paper titled "Converging blockchain and next-generation artificial intelligence technologies to decentralize and accelerate biomedical research and healthcare" in the journal Oncotarget by Biogerontology Research Foundation Chief Science Officer Alex Zhavoronkov, among others.

The conference will feature keynote presentations from representatives of many companies and institutions that have a role to play in digital health, including National Heath Service, Google, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Accenture, among others.

Readers interested in attending the Digital Healthcare World Congress are encouraged to register at http://digitalhealthcareworldcongress. com/ register/ .

###

About the Biogerontology Research Foundation:

The Biogerontology Research Foundation is a UK non-profit research foundation and public policy center seeking to fill a gap within the research community, whereby the current scientific understanding of the ageing process is not yet being sufficiently exploited to produce effective medical interventions. The BGRF funds and conducts research which, building on the body of knowledge about how ageing happens, aims to develop biotechnological interventions to remediate the molecular and cellular deficits which accumulate with age and which underlie the ill-health of old age. Addressing ageing damage at this most fundamental level will provide an important opportunity to produce the effective, lasting treatments for the diseases and disabilities of ageing, required to improve quality of life in the elderly. The BGRF seeks to use the entire scope of modern biotechnology to attack the changes that take place in the course of ageing, and to address not just the symptoms of age-related diseases but also the mechanisms of those diseases.