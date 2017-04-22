A new two-part Special Focus Issue from the leading MEDLINE-indexed journal Regenerative Medicine explores research and perspectives on key issues impacting innovation within the field.

Future Science Group (FSG) is excited to announce the release of a two-part Special Focus Issue of Regenerative Medicine entitled "Regenerative Medicine in Society: Interdisciplinary Perspectives". This expansive collection offers perspectives on key social, ethical, policy and regulatory issues across many areas of the rapidly evolving field of regenerative medicine.

The Special Focus Issue has been guest edited by Achim Rosemann (University of Warwick, UK), Jan Barfoot and Clare Blackburn (both MRC Centre for Regenerative Medicine, University of Edinburgh, UK).

"This double special issue brings together almost 30 articles from leading interdisciplinary researchers on regenerative medicine innovation," stated Rosemann. "It provides up-to-date insights into recent regulatory developments, challenges to international harmonization, new perspectives on cell and tissue banking as well as critical reflections on the marketing of stem cell therapies, among many other themes."

Through the involvement of Barfoot and Blackburn, the European Commission-funded EuroStemCell project, which aims to educate the public on stem cells and their impact on society, has collaborated with Regenerative Medicine toward the publication of these issues.

"Regenerative medicine is firmly part of our society and so the opportunity to gain cross-disciplinary insights from the range of globally-recognized scholars in this Special Focus Issue is timely and welcome," explained Barfoot.

"It is vital that it is not only academics but society as a whole who participates in the conversations surrounding regenerative medicine and stem cell research. We hope that this body of work will generate new relevant discussions and inform future decisions regarding regenerative medicine."

The guest editors provide scene-setting forewords for both installments of the two-part Special Focus Issue, in which they discuss the importance of informing and engaging relevant stakeholders and how this Special Focus Issue aims to facilitate this. They subsequently provide an overview of the wide variety of work presented in each issue including original research, perspectives and commentaries.

Both forewords are free to read here:

Part I Foreword: http://bit. ly/ 2ggRStH

Part II Foreword: http://bit. ly/ 2jedV8T

Adam Price-Evans, Managing Commissioning Editor for Regenerative Medicine, commented: "While the field of regenerative medicine offers great promise for novel therapeutics, there are still issues that must be addressed to ensure safe, ethical and regulated translation of research from bench to bedside. I am delighted to announce the publication of this two-part Special Focus Issue as it offers perspectives on many key questions that must be answered for this field to flourish and ultimately improve the lives of patients around the world."

View Parts I and II of "Regenerative Medicine in Society: Interdisciplinary Perspectives" here:

Part I: https:/ / www. futuremedicine. com/ toc/ rme/ 12/ 6

Part II: https:/ / www. futuremedicine. com/ toc/ rme/ 12/ 7

All articles published in Part I and II of the Special Focus Issue will be freely available to members of RegMedNet throughout November-2017.

You can gain access here: https:/ / www. future-science-group. com/ joinrmn_2sfi-rme-access-2017/

About Regenerative Medicine

Regenerative Medicine is part of the internationally recognized Future Medicine portfolio and is supported by a multidisciplinary, international editorial board comprising leading researchers and opinion leaders from academia and industry, including Senior Editor Chris Mason (UCL, UK), and Associate Editors Robert Lanza (Astellas GRM, CA, USA), Phillipe Menasché (Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou, FR), Gail Naughton (Histogen Inc., CA, USA) and Glyn Stacey (UK Stem Cell Bank, UK).

Regenerative Medicine focuses on the entire spectrum of approaches in regenerative medicine, including small molecule drugs, biologics, biomaterials, tissue engineering, and cell and gene therapies. The peer-reviewed journal uniquely supports this important area of biomedical science and healthcare by publishing the very best research and opinion, encompassing all aspects of the sector ranging from discovery research, to clinical development and commercialization.

For additional information on the journal's aims and scope, editorial board and the latest content, please visit the the Future Medicine website: https:/ / www. futuremedicine. com/ journal/ rme

The journal is also partnered with RegMedNet, a free eCommunity aiming to promote global collaboration between all members of the regenerative medicine field as well as keep users up to date with the latest news and opinion, by providing exclusive features, webinars and more.

Call for papers

The journal is currently also inviting submissions of original research, reviews and perspective pieces, as well as shorter opinion pieces. Please see the "For Authors" page on the Future Medicine website or contact Adam Price-Evans, the Managing Commissioning Editor, at a.price-evans@futuremedicine.com

