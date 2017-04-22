Special Focus Issue of Immunotherapy explores the use of allergen-specific immunotherapy

Immunotherapy, a leading MEDLINE-indexed journal, published by Future Science Group, has released a special focus issue providing insights into the latest advances in allergen immunotherapy covering both environmental and food allergies, with the aim of directing the improvement and optimization of immunotherapy for allergy specific treatments.

"Immunotherapy has been growing increasingly popular over the last few years, with the treatment of cancer being the main objective. This special focus issue has been a great opportunity to showcase the potential of immunotherapy outside of cancer and for treating and managing allergies", commented Sonia Mannan, Commissioning Editor of Immunotherapy. "We hope that the articles published in the issue will highlight how immunotherapy-based strategies can help overcome some of the limitations to current approaches for allergies."

This special issue combines a mixture of original research and longer articles to highlight how immune-based therapies for various allergies have the potential to impact the field. The Special Focus issue can be accessed on the Immunotherapy website here: https:/ / www. futuremedicine. com/ toc/ imt/ 9/ 15

The Foreword for the issue is free to access and can be read here: https:/ / www. futuremedicine. com/ doi/ 10. 2217/ imt-2017-0157

About Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy is a monthly forum for reviews and original research, augmented with commentary and analysis from international experts, published in both print and online formats. The journal is indexed in PubMed/Medline and Thomson's Science Citation Index Expanded (impact factor 2.716). Articles published in Immunotherapy include key areas such as cancer immunotherapy, restorative immunotherapy for immunocompromised patients, suppressive immunotherapy for autoimmunity diseases and transplantation, vaccines, basic science of immunotherapeutic approaches, as well as results of recent findings and clinical trials relevant to the field of immunotherapy.

For additional information on the journal's aims and scope, editorial board and the latest content, please visit the Future Medicine website: http://www. futuremedicine. com/ loi/ imt .

Call for papers

The journal is currently also inviting submissions of original research, reviews and perspective pieces, as well as shorter opinion pieces such as editorials and commentaries. Please see the "For Authors" page on the Future Medicine website (https:/ / www. futuremedicine. com/ authorguide ) or contact Sonia Mannan, the Commissioning Editor at s.mannan@futuremedicine.com.

About Future Science Group (FSG)

Founded in 2001, London-based FSG is a progressive publisher focused on breakthrough medical, biotechnological and scientific research. FSG's portfolio includes two imprints, Future Science and Future Medicine. In addition to the core journal publishing business, FSG develops specialist eCommunities. Key titles and sites include Bioanalysis Zone, RegMedNet, Nanomedicine and the award-winning Regenerative Medicine.