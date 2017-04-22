Ludwig scientists share research at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

NOVEMBER 6, 2017, NEW YORK - Ludwig Cancer Research has released the scope of its participation at the 2017 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, November 8-12.

Ludwig scientists will share data at the conference from preclinical and clinical studies of new immunotherapeutic strategies. These include updates on overall survival from the combination of anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD-1 checkpoint blockade immunotherapies for advanced melanoma. Ludwig researchers will also present a phase 1 clinical trial combining a PI3K-gamma inhibitor alone and in combination with PD-1 blockade in patients with advanced solid tumors, and a novel immunotherapeutic approach to boosting the anti-cancer efficacy of radiotherapy.

Other presentations focus on the tumor microenvironment, including metabolic approaches to re-educating suppressive immune cells and the three-dimensional mapping of the immune landscape within tumors. A variety of other studies presented by Ludwig researchers will cover new findings on how tumors suppress immune responses, and the immune mechanisms underlying the anti-tumor effects and complex toxicities of immunotherapy.

