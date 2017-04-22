Ludwig scientists share findings at 2017 Society for Neuro-oncology Annual Meeting

NOVEMBER 13, 2017, NEW YORK - Ludwig Cancer Research has released the scope of its participation at this year's Annual Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology in San Francisco, California, November 16-19. Research by Ludwig scientists will be presented in sunrise, plenary and concurrent sessions.

Ludwig scientists will share new insights on cancer cell metabolism and resistance to cancer therapy, the tumor microenvironment, potential therapeutic targets and the molecular signaling that drives brain tumor progression. Researchers will also present findings on the use of immunotherapy to treat brain cancer, including results of a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate a checkpoint blockade immunotherapy as a treatment for bevacizumab-refractory recurrent glioblastoma.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Frank Furnari, a member of Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, San Diego, whose research focuses on the pathways that drive initiation and progression of glioblastomas. Exploration of glioblastoma biology and the development of new treatments for glioblastomas have long been core elements of Ludwig's research program. Ludwig's Director of Strategic Alliances in Central Nervous System Cancers Webster Cavenee, who has contributed enormously to this work, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the meeting.

