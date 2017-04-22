Clean sweep for agriculture

Achim Doberman, Director and Chief Executive of Rothamsted Research, welcomed the white paper's focus on agriculture, and called for concerted action now so that UK can see the benefits of "Clean Growth" on the ground, and fast.

"We need to accelerate the excellent science we clearly have in the system," says Dobermann. "And we need to manage investment in a new way, so that it very quickly addresses the challenges in agriculture and we can position the UK well for the post-Brexit period.

He adds: "The UK needs a strong and competitive agricultural industry that is efficient, competitive and diverse, and farming that is sustainable - that's clean agricultural growth."

Angela Karp, Rothamsted's Director for Science Innovation, Engagement and Partnerships, emphasised that it is what we do with the UK's great science that matters.

"We need a dynamic, new model that focusses on the fuel that drives the engines of innovation," says Karp. "That means less time thinking about new buildings, and more on how we ensure the research we do is translated into impacts that benefit the UK; less time planning and reviewing, and more time on co-development and on 'lean' approaches, where innovation is tested through sharing and engagement, and either succeeds, or fails, fast."

Industrial Strategy: building a Britain fit for the future

