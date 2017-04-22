World Science Forum 2017 Jordan issues Science for Peace Declaration

On behalf of the coordinating organizations responsible for delivering the World Science Forum Jordan, taking place from 7 - 10 November in the Middle East for the first time as the largest ever generalist science gathering in the region and bringing together over 3,000 delegates from over 120 countries, the concluding Science for Peace Declaration issued at the Dead Sea represents a global call for action to science and society to build a future that promises greater equality, security and opportunity for all, and in which science plays an increasingly prominent role as an enabler of fair and sustainable development.

The Declaration asserts that 'Peace' is far more than the absence of conflict. It implies an absence of fear and the full realisation of a whole and healthy life. It encompasses an equal access to the resources and potential of our planet.

'Science for Peace' signifies a call for the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals, and for the promise of hope and opportunity in the lives of all people in a world where borders must matter little as we struggle to build a better, and inevitably shared future.

In line with the outcomes of the 1999 World Conference on Science (WCS), and taking into account the 2011 Budapest Declaration on the New Era of Global Science, the 2013 Rio de Janeiro Declaration on Science for Global Sustainable Development, and the 2015 Budapest Declaration on The Enabling Power of Science, the 2017 Jordan Science For Peace Declaration underlines the 8th World Science Forum's commitment to the responsible and ethical use of scientific knowledge in addressing the great challenges facing humankind.

