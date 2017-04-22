Disturbance exists everywhere in most real networks and systems, which in most cases have a negative effect on the system performance. Disturbance can be modeled from environment interference, measurement noise, friction, load variation of mechanical and electrical systems, and so on. With the rapid development of modern engineering systems, high-precision control has become a priority, which makes disturbance processing much more important in industrial applications as well as academic theoretical research. Anti-disturbance control is the topic of how to design a proper controller to eliminate the effects caused by disturbances.

In the past few decades, distributed cooperation in multi-agent systems has received much attention because of its applications in industrial manufacturing and even dangerous missions, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), distributed sensor networks, space exploitation, and marine exploration. Noticing the wide application of distributed cooperation in multi-agent systems and the universality of the existence of disturbance, the research on distributed cooperative anti-disturbance control of multi-agent systems appears to be an emergency. The key idea is to design distributed anti-disturbance control on each individual agent to collectively achieve the global anti-disturbance control goal. In the past decade, many excellent works have been done on this topic.

Recently, a paper published in 2017(11) issue of SCIENCE CHINA Information Sciences, under the title "Distributed cooperative anti-disturbance control of multi-agent systems: an overview", reviews some main results and recent progress in distributed cooperative anti-disturbance control (DCADC) of multi-agent systems.

The authors particularly concerned with some kinds of DCADC methods, such as distributed cooperative variable structure control, distributed cooperative sliding mode control, distributed cooperative disturbance-observer-based control, distributed cooperative output regulation control approaches, etc. Some future research topics regarding DCADC methods are also pointed out.

###

More details can be referred to: Yu W W, Wang H, Hong H F, and Wen G H. Distributed cooperative anti-disturbance control of multi-agent systems: an overview. Sci China Inf Sci, 2017, 60(11): 110202, doi: 10.1007/s11432-017-9141-x