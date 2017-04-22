Marijuana extract products sold online often do not contain content as indicated

Bottom Line: Products sold online containing cannabidiol, a chemical compound found in marijuana and thought to have medicinal benefits, often do not contain the amount of cannabidiol indicated on the label.

Why The Research Is Interesting: There is growing consumer demand for cannabidiol. Discrepancies between federal and state cannabis laws have resulted in inadequate regulation and oversight

What, When and How: The accuracy of labels on cannabidiol products sold online (oils, alcohol-based tinctures and vaporization liquid) was tested by sending products bought online to laboratories for content analysis.

Authors: Marcel O. Bonn-Miller, Ph.D., of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, and coauthors

Results: 84 products were purchased and analyzed; 43 percent had more cannabidiol than was noted on the product label, 26 percent had less cannabidiol than was noted on the product label, and 31 percent were accurately labeled.

Study Limitations: The products were obtained online only.

Study Conclusions: A wide range of cannabidiol concentrations was found among cannabidiol products purchased online. The findings highlight the need for manufacturing and testing standards if these products are to be used for medicinal purposes.

