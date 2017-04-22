Contributing author available to comment on Climate Science Special Report

University of Alaska Fairbanks scientist John Walsh is available to speak with journalists about the 2017 Climate Science Special Report, which was released today by the U.S. Global Change Research Program. Walsh was a contributing author of the report.
The report an be found here: https:/
Walsh is a climatologist and the chief scientist at UAF's International Arctic Research Center. He has been a contributor to a wide variety of global change reports, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's Fourth Assessment Report, the Third National Climate Assessment and the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme's report "Adaptation Actions for a Changing Arctic."
His work on the Climate Science Special Report focused on recent U.S. climate change in the global context and the linkages between the Arctic and global climate change, with an emphasis on manifestations of recent changes in Alaska.
Walsh is available by calling 907-474-2677 or via email at jwalsh@iarc.uaf.edu.