Study examines the effects of a marijuana alternative

Synthetic cannabinoids (often sold as Spice or K2) have become popular alternatives to cannabis due to easy access and portrayed safety. The first trial of its kind has looked at the neurocognitive and subjective experiences that occur after taking the synthetic cannabinoid JWH-018. The results are published in the British Journal of Pharmacology.

JWH-018 dosing resulted in drug concentrations that were generally low and not fully representative of common use, but initial impairments of neurocognitive function and subjective feelings of high did emerge.

