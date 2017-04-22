How to spot fake metals with acids (video)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2017 -- Acids are reactive, with even weak acids like vinegar interacting with other materials to wow students. But strong acids can really put on a show. For example, aqua regia, or royal water, is a mixture of two strong acids -- hydrochloric and nitric acids - that can dissolve gold, a noble metal. This reaction can be put to use. Watch as Reactions employs some acid know-how to explain a chemistry detective story to sort real gold from its imposters: https:/ / youtu. be/ cjN5yLvi_kA .

###

Reactions is a video series produced by the American Chemical Society and PBS Digital Studios. Subscribe to Reactions at http://bit. ly/ ACSReactions , and follow us on Twitter @ACSreactions.

The American Chemical Society, the world's largest scientific society, is a not-for-profit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. ACS is a global leader in providing access to chemistry-related information and research through its multiple databases, peer-reviewed journals and scientific conferences. ACS does not conduct research, but publishes and publicizes peer-reviewed scientific studies. Its main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

To automatically receive press releases from the American Chemical Society, contact newsroom@acs.org">newsroom@acs.org.

Follow us: Twitter Facebook Instagram