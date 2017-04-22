Why do some people hate cilantro? (video)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2017 -- Cilantro is a popular seasoning, adding flavor to tacos and noodle dishes across the globe. But to some people, it just tastes like soap. What's going on here? Reactions explains why some people can't help their cilantro-phobia. Hint: their repulsion has to do with genetics. https:/ / youtu. be/ HF7Ni347Gvg .

