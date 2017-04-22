The following release and accompanying images can be found at: http://news. agu. org/ press-release/ agu-fall-meeting-mistletoe-is-kiss-of-death-to-drought-stressed-trees/

Mistletoe is 'kiss of death' to drought-stressed trees

Mistletoe is 'kiss of death' to drought-stressed trees

NEW ORLEANS -- Around the holidays, a sprig of mistletoe over a doorway is festive and romantic. But mistletoe has a sinister side: The parasitic plant can sometimes kill the very tree it depends on for food by robbing its host of water during dry spells, according to new research being presented here.

There are about 1,600 known species of mistletoe around the world, all of which sink their roots into trees and shrubs, and extract water, carbon and nutrients from them. Mistletoes are an important part of the ecosystems where they live, but can sometimes create problems for their hosts. Trees with too much mistletoe growing on them can become less healthy and even die when the weather is hot and dry for too long.

"It's not a bad thing to have as part of an ecosystem," said Anne Griebel, a plant researcher at Western Sydney University in Richmond, Australia, who will be presenting new findings about mistletoe on Monday, December 11 at the 2017 American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting in New Orleans. "But if you have too much it can cause death to trees."

It's well-known that mistletoe can kill trees, but it's not been clear exactly how the parasite harms its host, said Griebel. She and her colleagues suspected that mistletoe lacks the ability to adjust and conserve water during dry, hot weather, causing its host tree to lose too much water.

To verify this, Griebel and her team equipped two species of Eucalyptus trees with instruments that measure how sap - and therefore water - flows in trees infested and not infested with mistletoe. They also compared the rates of sap flow between branches on the same trees - those branches with only mistletoe leaves and those without mistletoe.

As expected, during the hottest, driest weather, the Eucalyptus trees adjusted to the conditions by closing the small pores on their leaves, called stomata, to minimize transpiration and conserve water. This dramatically slows the sap flowing through the host branches, helping the tree to conserve water.

However, the researchers found that despite the hot weather, the rate of sap flow on mistletoe-infested branches did not slow down to conserve water. The mistletoe lacked the adaptation for hot, dry weather that the Eucalyptus trees had. The mistletoe just kept living the high-life, drawing water and nutrients from the Eucalyptus trees.

This led water to be lost from the mistletoe leaves at a much higher - and sometimes unsustainable - rate compared to the water loss from the Eucalyptus leaves. This higher rate of evaporation could eventually damage the trees' water transport system and cause the Eucalyptus trees to die, Griebel said.

It was as if the trees had sprung a leak, Griebel said.

"The Eucalyptus trees definitely have a very effective way of shutting down," she said. "Stem-to-stem you can see pretty clearly the difference between those with and without mistletoe."

Lead researcher Anne Griebel will give an oral presentation about this research on Monday, 11 December at the 2017 AGU Fall Meeting.

Talk title:

Mistletoe infection alters the transpiration flow path and suppresses water regulation of host trees during extreme events

Session:

B11K: Understanding Plant and Ecosystem Function Across Scales Through the Lens of Plant Hydraulics I

Date: Monday, 11 December 2017

Time: 9:45 - 10:00 a.m. CST

Location: Morial Convention Center, Room 386-387

Abstract number: B11K-08

Contact information for the researcher: Anne Griebel, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University, Richmond, NSW, Australia: griebel.anne@gmail.com, +61 468834149 (please email first)

Related paper: http://iopscience. iop. org/ article/ 10. 1088/ 1748-9326/ aa8fff

