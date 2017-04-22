Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) integration has brought about tremendous change to the Southeast Asia region, and this has not only had many benefits but has caused many problems. Moreover the characteristic differences among the GMS countries in terms of trade and investment, society and cultural values, medical information and technology, and the living and work environment have become major health problems in terms of mental disorders. The aims of this article were to identify the gaps in those aspects, to propose mental health and mental disorder recommendation programs, and to recommend policies for policymakers and program investors.

A comparative analysis of existing policies and a literature review of previous research were used to generate a synthesis of the existing knowledge of the mental health and mental disorder recommendation programs. The results recommend mental health and mental disorder programs for policymakers, program investors, and stakeholders in order to strengthen the directions for implementing these programs in the future. The healthcare markets and target groups in this area are likely to expand to neighboring countries in the context of changes in domestic and international factors, which have both positive and negative impacts according to the political, economic, and social situations of the influencing countries. Consequently, building the capacity of international mental health networks in public and private settings will provide more information for dealing with mental health and mental disorders in the GMS countries.

###

This article is open access and can be downloaded from here: http://www. eurekaselect. com/ 154348

Reference: Ruchiwit M,. Mental Health and Mental Disorder Recommendation Programs. Current Psychiatry Reviews, 2017, Vol 13, DOI: 10.2174/1573400513666170720150430

Manyat Ruchiwit

Department of Mental Health and Psychiatric Nursing, Faculty of Nursing, Thammasat University, Thailand

*Address correspondence to the author in the Faculty of Nursing Thammasat University, P.O. Box: 99 Khlong 1, Khlong Luang, Pathumthani, Thailand; Tel/Fax:+66-8986-9213 Email: mruchiwit99@gmail.com