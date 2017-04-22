Insilico to present the recent advances in AI for aging research at the 25th annual A4M Conference

Wednesday, 13th of December, 2017, Baltimore, MD - Insilico Medicine, a Baltimore-based company specializing in the application of artificial intelligence for drug discovery, biomarker development and aging research, is pleased to announce the lecture of its founder and CEO, Dr. Alex Zhavoronkov, at 25th Annual World Congress, 14-16 Dec 2017, organized by American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M).

Dr. Zhavoronkov's session will focus on the latest advances in artificial intelligence for development and tracking of anti-aging interventions. The lecture will cover the novel approach of developing evidence-based nutraceuticals via in silico prediction, in vitro and in vivo validation and post-marketing analysis using Young.AI project. Young.AI, currently in the beta-test version is an online service for tracking the biological age using the deep-learned photographic and basic blood biochemistry-based predictors.

"It is a privilege to speak alongside Peter Diamandis, Valter Longo, Michael Weiner and the others at the 25th annual A4M event. Insilico Medicine aspires to be the leader in artificial intelligence for longevity biotechnology and one of the many areas we are working on our evidenced-based nutraceuticals. Millions of people are consuming a broad range of nutraceuticals on a daily basis and do not track their progress. By introducing a range of nutraceuticals identified using AI and a pilot system to track their progress - Young.AI, we are trying to develop a novel drug discovery cycle that may substantially reduce the failure rates and the discovery and development time in the pharmaceutical industry", said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, the founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine, Inc.

"Issues following the development of novel molecules into medicines are undeniable, especially in the field of aging. Safe nutraceuticals offer one of a few ways to speed up the translation of anti-aging interventions into humans. With recent developments in the field of actionable biomarkers of biological age these interventions can be quickly evaluated by Young.AI platform", commented Alex Aliper, President of EMEA, Insilico Medicine, Inc.

"In the age of personal and healthcare data, it's highly important to track, understand and control your data. With Young.AI beta everyone can take advantage of the recent advances in deep learning technology to track the aging process at every level and evaluate the importance of different biomarkers. In order to better understand the effectiveness of the lifestyle as well as supplement and drug intake, Young.AI system incorporates various types of interventions and metadata", said Alexander Zhebrak, the director of product development and CTO of Insilico Medicine, Inc.

The 25th Annual World Congress in Las Vegas marks a quarter of a century since A4M began its original mission: to build awareness and deliver innovative, cutting-edge scientific education focused on longevity, and prolonging the human lifespan. The audience of the congress spans the globe, and its invited speakers, keynotes, and faculty panels assist attendees in implementing and integrating new therapies into practice.

Insilico Medicine was the first company to apply deep generative adversarial networks (GANs) to the generation of new molecular structures with specified parameters and published seminal papers in Oncotarget and Molecular Pharmaceutics. Another paper published in Molecular Pharmaceutics in 2016 and demonstrated the proof of concept of the application of deep neural networks for predicting the therapeutic class of the molecule using the transcriptional response data, received the American Chemical Society Editors' Choice Award. One of the recent papers published in November 2017 described the application of the next-generation AI and blockchain technologies to return the control over personal data back to the individual.

About Insilico Medicine, Inc

Insilico Medicine, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company headquartered at the Emerging Technology Centers at the Johns Hopkins University Eastern campus in Baltimore, with R&D and management resources in Belgium, Russia, UK, Taiwan and Korea sourced through hackathons and competitions.

The company utilizes advances in genomics, big data analysis, and deep learning for in silico drug discovery and drug repurposing for aging and age-related diseases. Insilico pioneered the applications of the generative adversarial networks (GANs) and reinforcement learning for generation of novel molecular structures for the diseases with a known target and with no known targets. In addition to working collaborations with the large pharmaceutical companies, the company is pursuing internal drug discovery programs in cancer, dermatological diseases, fibrosis, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, ALS, diabetes, sarcopenia, and aging. Through a partnership with LifeExtension.com the company launched a range of nutraceutical products compounded using the advanced bioinformatics techniques and deep learning approaches. It also provides a range of consumer-facing applications including Young.AI and Aging.AI and operates Chemistry.AI intended to capture the tacit knowledge of medicinal chemists.