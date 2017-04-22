New guide: How science academies can support the sustainable development goals

The United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development identified 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) whose realization will require expertise from many sectors, including science, engineering, and medicine. Supporting the Sustainable Development Goals: A Guide for Merit-Based Academies, a new publication from the InterAcademy Partnership, explains why and how academies around the globe can support the Sustainable Development Goals - for example, by providing advice to governments about implementing the goals, and by monitoring and evaluating progress toward the goals.

The guide is now available on the IAP website. Eva Alisic, who served as co-chair for the project to develop the guide, will be available for in-person or phone interviews about the guide on Dec. 6 and 7 in Washington, D.C. Please contact her at eva.alisic@monash.edu to arrange interviews.

The IAP is the global network of science, engineering, and medical academies, working together to help address shared global challenges using the best available scientific evidence. Under its policy arm, IAP-Research (IAP-R), a three-year project on Improving Scientific Input to Global Policymaking is working to raise awareness of the SDGs amongst merit-based academies so that the best research can be applied to this critical global agenda. The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine are currently serving as the host for the IAP-R secretariat.

