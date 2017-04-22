Poor oral health may put older individuals at increased risk of frailty

The presence of oral health problems was linked with greater risks of being frail and developing frailty in older age in a recent Journal of the American Geriatrics Society study.

In the study that included 1622 older men, complete tooth loss, dry mouth, and cumulative oral health problems were associated with incidence of frailty independent of socioeconomic factors and comorbidities.

The findings suggest that identifying and managing poor oral health in older people could be important in preventing frailty.

