Researchers examine social functioning in middle-aged adults with autism spectrum disorders

A new Autism Research report describes the social functioning of 169 adults with autism spectrum disorders in mid-life who were first identified with autism in childhood in the 1980s. Participants spanned all levels of cognitive and functional ability, with more than 75% functioning in the cognitively impaired range.

The report provides detailed information regarding employment outcomes, social relationships, leisure activities, participation in the community, residential situations, public service use, and involvement with law enforcement.

"While the broad conclusions about the social outcomes for these adults align with those reported for other adult samples, the adults in this large sample helped us understand more about the nature of their daily lives, including areas of unmet need," said lead author Dr. Megan Farley, of the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

