Review sheds light on prostate orgasms

A new Clinical Anatomy review notes that stimulating the prostate via the rectal wall can create ecstatic feelings in men that are exceptionally pleasurable, often surpassing those obtained by stimulation of the penis. The review also describes what we know about the anatomy and physiology of the prostate and its involvement in reproduction.

"The scientific study of orgasm has always been challenging," said corresponding author Dr. Roy Levin, of the University of Sheffield, in the UK. "Those induced by prostate stimulation have been ignored. We have just started the journey on its discovery road."

###