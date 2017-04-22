Public Release: 

Technology may help increase number of kidneys transplanted

Wiley

Many deceased donor kidneys are declined for transplantation because of concerns over their quality, but a new BJS (British Journal of Surgery) study found that a technique called normothermic machine perfusion can assess the quality of a kidney and determine its suitability for transplantation.

"Of five kidneys that would normally be discarded but were found suitable by the technique, four functioned immediately after transplantation," said lead author Dr. Sarah Hosgood, of the University of Cambridge, in the UK.

