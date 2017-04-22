What can be done to prevent alcohol-impaired driving fatalaties?

Health professionals play an important role in preventing alcohol-impaired driving fatalities Abstract: http://annals. org/ aim/ article/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M18-0069

A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) outlines a framework for preventing alcohol-impaired driving fatalities. The conceptual framework includes a set of interventions already shown to be highly effective, as well as some promising or emerging opportunities. The initiative builds on the momentum of Vision Zero, which is an effort to reduce traffic-related deaths to zero. It recognizes that these deaths are not just "accidents," but are embedded in a network of events and circumstances whose causal links can be averted or mitigated.

A commentary, published today in Annals of Internal Medicine, describes the interventions and explains how the medical community can help the NASEM achieve its goals. The article includes a figure illustrating the intervention opportunities.

