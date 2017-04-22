The only video you'll ever need to watch about gluten (video)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2018 -- Bakers on TV are always talking about whether their goodies have enough gluten. But the masses on Twitter act like gluten is some kind of monster hiding in your bread. So what gives? Is gluten good, or is it bad? This video from Reactions explains what gluten is, how it leads to tasty bread, and the health risks it holds for certain groups of people: https:/ / youtu. be/ -JVO62Vzhqc .

