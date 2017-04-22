To do so, the researchers evaluated as yet unpublished data from the Agricultural Health Study (AHS) in the USA, the observation period of which had been extended by eleven years. Through the extended follow-up of the AHS, they come to the conclusion that no significant connections could be established between applications of plant protection products containing glyphosate and the occurrence of cancer among the examined population group. This applies to cancers in general, as well as to special cancer types, such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which has been discussed in connection with the glyphosate assessment. The results suggesting a possible association with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) are not statistically unambiguous and should be interpreted with caution.

The BfR has made an initial assessment of the new study, which was published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (djx233, https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1093/ jnci/ djx233 ). The study was not taken into consideration by the IARC or in the concluded European health assessment of glyphosate presented in the course of the application for its re-approval as an active substance in plant protection products.

http://www. bfr. bund. de/ cm/ 349/ glyphosate-new-epidemiological-study-finds-no-connection-between-cases-of-cancer-and-use-of-plant-protection-products-containing-glyphosate. pdf

More information on the topic of glyphosate at the BfR website http://www. bfr. bund. de/ en/ a-z_index/ glyphosate-193962. html

