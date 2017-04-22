Nutrition Today publishes expert commentary on high-quality carbohydrates and physical performance

Denver, CO. (January 8, 2018) - A report about high-quality carbohydrates and physical performance was recently released in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrition Today. The report focuses on commentary that took place during an expert panel. The results of the report suggest that balanced diets high in natural, carbohydrate-rich foods, including nutrient-dense potatoes, may be optimal for improving performance among elite endurance athletes. The report is aligned with numerous studies conducted over the past 40-50 years, which have suggested that carbohydrates are a primary macronutrient for sustaining and improving athletic performance.

The expert commentary, "High-Quality Carbohydrates and Physical Performance," was authored by Mitch Kanter, PhD, and is a summation of a meeting of five sports nutrition researchers and practitioners. The meeting and this published commentary were funded by the Alliance for Potato Research & Education (APRE), as part of its ongoing research efforts to understand the role of potatoes in healthful lifestyles. Panelists discussed the existing research surrounding the nutritional needs for optimal physical performance and provided their collective perspectives on how dietary recommendations for athletes have evolved over the years. The expert panel included Janet Rankin, PhD, Virginia Tech; Katherine Beals, PhD, RD, CSSD, University of Utah; Bob Murray, PhD, respected researcher and lecturer in sports nutrition; and Lawrence Spriet, PhD, University of Guelph. The session was moderated by Mitch Kanter, PhD, chief science officer, FoodMinds.

