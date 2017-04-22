Family Medicine and Community Health Journal Volume 5, Issue Number 4 publishes

Beijing, December 23, 2017: The December 2017 issue includes an editorial, five original research articles, one case study, one systematic review and two China Focus articles addressing various topics in family medicine in both China and internationally.

The first featured article in this issue is an original research article entitled "Seguin Form Board as an intelligence tool for young children in an Indian urban slum." by authors Beena Koshy, Hannah Mary Thomas, Prasanna Samuel, Rajiv Sarkar, Scott Kendall and Gagandeep Kang. The Seguin-Form Board Test (SFBT) is an intelligence testing tool that is brief, portable and easy to administer, highlighting its utility as a community screening tool in resource-limited setting. The present study demonstrates acceptable concurrent validity for SFBT as early as three years of age as well as stable properties of the construct with acceptable predictive validity with intelligence assessment at seven years of age, both valuable properties of intelligence assessments in community settings.

The second featured article is an original research article entitled "Assessment of family physicians' knowledge of childhood autism" by Hend Mikhail Salama. The aim of this study is to assess knowledge about autism among family physicians, producing information from Egypt that adds to research base. This study is a cross-sectional descriptive study, it was conducted between January and March 2017, carried out in the family medicine department, faculty of medicine, Suez Canal University in Ismailia city, Egypt. It used questionnaire of Knowledge about Childhood Autism among Healthcare Workers, and the mean score was 11.2±?3.5. It concluded that there is a lack of knowledge about autism among family physicians; they need more training about autism to increase awareness to improve early detection and intervention for improving the quality of life and care of children with autism.

Other articles published in the issue include: Editorial

Family medicine and community health have borderless health topics: http://ow. ly/ dnP130hyj96 Wei Wang Original Research

Prevalence of and risk factors for Eclampsia in pregnant women in India: http://ow. ly/ i9Kw30hyjqe Sutapa Agrawal, Gagandeep K. Walia, Eleonora Staines-Urias, Juan P. Casas, Christopher Millett

Effects of biscuit-type feeding supplementation on the neurocognitive outcomes of HIV-affected school-age children: a randomized, double-blind, controlled intervention trial in Kenya: http://ow. ly/ Mn6z30hyjLv Kek Khee Loo, Shemra Rizzo, Qiaolin Chen, Robert E. Weiss, Catherine A. Sugar, Grace Ettyang, Judith Ernst, Goleen Samari, Charlotte G. Neumann

Counseling strategies for nutritional anemia by family physicians in Saudi Arabia, 2016: Implication for training: http://ow. ly/ mzL230hykiW Fakhralddin Abbas Mohammed Elfakki, Njood Suliman Muhammed AlBarrak

Case study

A case of probable sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease: http://ow. ly/ iLJJ30hyB78 Norita Hussein

Systematic Review

Additive manufacturing techniques and their biomedical applications: http://ow. ly/ bdpp30hyBsM Yujing Liu, Wei Wang, Lai-Chang Zhang

China Focus

Survey and analysis of patient safety culture in a county hospital: http://ow. ly/ txBx30hyBUm Xingxing Zhao, Weiwei Liu, Yuanyuan Wang, Li Zhang

An automated management system for the community health service in China: http://ow. ly/ DZkO30hyC7b Hongpu Hu, Yue Zhang, Hongyan Liu, Bingqian Wang, Yanli Wan

FMCH is available on the IngentaConnect platform and at Family Medicine and Community Health. Submissions may be made using ScholarOne Manuscripts. There are no author submission or article processing fees. FMCH is indexed in the EBSCO, OCLC, Primo Central (Ex Libris), Scopus, Sherpa Romeo, Ulrichsweb, DOAJ, WPRIM, NISC (National Information Services Corporation) and Index Copernicus Databases. Follow FMCH on Twitter @FMCHJournal; or Facebook.

http://www. ingentaconnect. com/ content/ cscript/ fmch/ 2016/ 00000004/ 00000004

###

Full bibliographic information

Volume 5, Number 4

Family Medicine and Community Health

ISSN 2305-6983 (Print); ISSN: 2009-8774 (Online)