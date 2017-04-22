Adaptive immune response: New cofactor of roquin identified

This work was done in coopration with scientists of Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität and the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research in Leipzig. In previous studies, the research group led by Professor Vigo Heissmeyer, head of the Research Unit Molecular Immune Regulation (AMIR) at Helmholtz Zentrum München (HMGU) and professor at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) in cooperation with research groups from the Institute of Structural Biology (HMGU) showed that Roquin binds to the folded regions of the 3' UTR of certain mRNAs with its ROQ domain. This reduces spontaneous activation of T cells and controls differentiation decisions after activation, thereby limiting immune responses to specific reactions and preventing inflammatory reactions in the absence of pathogens. It became now clear that Roquin does not carry out these tasks alone. "We have discovered that Roquin recognizes mRNA and induces degradation together with NUFIP2," said Heissmeyer. "Such cooperative regulation of mRNA transcripts ensures that T cells produce fewer costimulatory receptors and immune responses are attenuated," added Professor Dierk Niessing, research group leader at the STB.

"The NUFIP2 protein, which I have identified in a high-throughput screen, binds directly to Roquin with high affinity, thus altering the Roquin-mediated recognition of target mRNAs. In return, this binding stabilizes NUFIP2 in the cell," said Nina Rehage, a former doctoral student at HMGU. "For ICOS and Ox40 in particular, we were able to demonstrate that the complex of NUFIP2 and Roquin reinforces the recognition of unconventional tandem structures in the 3' UTRs. ICOS and Ox40 are costimulatory receptors for T cells and are therefore crucial for the development of specific immune responses. Their regulation is therefore very important," explained Elena Davydova, PhD student at the STB, and Christine Conrad, PhD student at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität.

Since T lymphocytes are involved in many diseases, especially autoimmune diseases, allergies and chronic inflammatory reactions, the key to new therapy options lies in the knowledge of the underlying molecular mechanisms. We think that this research contributes to a better understanding of the immune response and may at one point enable new therapies," said Heissmeyer.

Further Information

Original Publication:

Rehage, N. et al. (2018) Binding of NUFIP2 to Roquin promotes recognition and regulation of ICOS mRNA. Nature Communications, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-02582-1

The PhD students Nina Rehage and Elena Davydova are members of the Helmholtz Graduate School Environmental Health HELENA.

As German Research Center for Environmental Health, Helmholtz Zentrum München pursues the goal of developing personalized medical approaches for the prevention and therapy of major common diseases such as diabetes mellitus and lung diseases. To achieve this, it investigates the interaction of genetics, environmental factors and lifestyle. The Helmholtz Zentrum München has about 2,300 staff members and is headquartered in Neuherberg in the north of Munich. Helmholtz Zentrum München is a member of the Helmholtz Association, a community of 18 scientific-technical and medical-biological research centers with a total of about 37,000 staff members.

The Research Unit Molecular Immunoregulation (AMIR) investigates the molecular mechanisms of physiological and pathological immune responses such as the autoimmune diseases type 1 diabetes and lupus erythematosus. The goal of AMIR is to understand the molecular programs in T cells, which enable the distinction between self and foreign antigenic structures. The focus is on post-transcriptional gene regulation. https:/ / www. helmholtz-muenchen. de/ amir/ die-abteilung/ die-abteilung-amir/ index. html

The Institute for Structural Biology (STB) investigates the spatial structures of biological macromolecules, their molecular interactions and dynamics using integrated structural biology by combining X-ray crystallography, NMR-spectroscopy and other methods. Researchers at STB also develop NMR spectroscopy methods for these studies. The goal is to unravel the structural and molecular mechanisms underlying biological function and their impairment in disease. The structural information is used for the rational design and development of small molecular inhibitors in combination with chemical biology approaches.

