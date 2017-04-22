Not enough evidence on benefits, harms of routine scoliosis screening for children and adolescents

Background: The USPSTF routinely makes recommendation statements about the effectiveness of preventive care services. This one on screening for idiopathic scoliosis, a common form of curvature of the spine whose cause is unknown, is an update from 2004 when the USPSTF concluded the harms of screening outweighed potential benefits.

Recommendation: The USPSTF concludes that the current evidence is insufficient to assess the balance of benefits and harms of screening for adolescent idiopathic scoliosis in children and adolescents aged 10 to 18 years.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2017.19342)

