NASA's Aqua satellite finds wind shear hitting Tropical Storm Irving

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the Southern Indian Ocean and obtained a visible light image of Tropical Storm Irving that showed vertical wind shear was pushing storms away from its center.

On Jan. 10 at 4:25 a.m. EST (0925 UTC) the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard Aqua provided a visible look at the effect wind shear was having on Irving. Northwesterly wind shear had pushed the bulk of clouds to the southeastern quadrant of the storm, leaving the rest of the circulation exposed and with just fragmented clouds. The storm was rapidly decaying under wind shear.

On Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. EST (1500 UTC), Tropical Storm Irving was located near 31.8 degrees south latitude and 69.0 degrees east longitude, about 846 nautical miles southeast of Port Louis, Mauritius. Irving's maximum sustained winds were near 40 knots (46 mph/74 kph). The storm was moving to the south at 27 knots (31 mph/50 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center expects Irving to finish transitioning to an extra-tropical storm by Jan. 11.

