NASA sees powerful storms around Cebile's Eye

When NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Tropical Cyclone Cebile it measured cloud top temperatures and saw its eye circled by an impressive ring of powerful thunderstorms just before it went through eyewall replacement.

The Atmospheric Infrared Sounder aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured an infrared image of Cebile on Jan. 29 at 3:17 a.m. EST (0817 UTC). Powerful thunderstorms with cloud top temperatures as cold as or colder than minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 degrees Celsius) surrounded the eye. Storms with cloud top temperatures that cold have the capability to produce heavy rainfall.

On Jan. 30, Cebile underwent eyewall replacement and its pinhole eye expanded to 60 nautical miles wide from 5 nautical miles wide.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted on Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. EST (1500 UTC) the Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that Cebile had maximum sustained winds near 115 mph (100 knots/185 kph). Cebile was centered near 16.0 degrees south latitude and 79.1 degrees east longitude. That's about 667 nautical miles southeast of Diego Garcia. Cebile was moving to the west at 5.7 mph (5 knots/9.2 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center said Cebile is forecast to move to the west for the next couple of days before recurving to the southeast into cooler waters.

