Multiplex mass spec assay for small-molecule inhibitors of CD73 with diverse modalities

A new original research article in SLAS Discovery presents a fast, sensitive, and robust methodology for screening small molecule inhibitors against CD73/Ecto-5'-Nucleotidase, a promising target for developing anti-cancer drugs.

The methodology described by authors Gejing Deng (Sanofi) et al., uses multiple stable isotope-labeled substrates for carrying out CD73 reactions followed by sample pooling then simultaneously quantifying multiple reaction products using ultra-fast RapidFire-MS/MS.

In contrast to other optical based methodologies, this methodology allows identifying molecules with diverse inhibition modalities and characterizing inhibitors using both recombinant CD73 and CD73+ cells.

###

A Robust Multiplex Mass Spectrometric Assay for Screening Small-Molecule Inhibitors of CD73 with Diverse Inhibition Modalities can be accessed for free at http://journals. sagepub. com/ doi/ full/ 10. 1177/ 2472555217750386 . For more information about SLAS and its journals, visit http://www. slas. org/ journals .

A PDF of this article is available to credentialed media outlets upon request. Contact nhallock@slas.org.

About our Society and Journals

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international community of nearly 20,000 professionals and students dedicated to life sciences discovery and technology. The SLAS mission is to bring together researchers in academia, industry and government to advance life sciences discovery and technology via education, knowledge exchange and global community building.

SLAS DISCOVERY: 2016 Impact Factor 2.444. Editor-in-Chief Robert M. Campbell, Ph.D., Eli Lilly and Company, Indianapolis, IN (USA). SLAS Discovery (Advancing Life Sciences R&D) was previously published (1996-2016) as the Journal of Biomolecular Screening (JBS).

SLAS TECHNOLOGY: 2016 Impact Factor 2.850. Editor-in-Chief Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D., National University of Singapore (Singapore). SLAS Technology (Translating Life Sciences Innovation) was previously published (1996-2016) as the Journal of Laboratory Automation (JALA).

Follow SLAS on Twitter at @SLAS_Org.

Follow SLAS on Facebook at SocietyforLaboratoryAutomationandScreening.

Follow SLAS on YouTube at SLASvideo.

Follow SLAS Americas on LinkedIn at Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS Americas).

Follow SLAS Europe on LinkedIn at Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening Europe (SLAS Europe).