Analysis examines link between bone turnover markers and fracture risk in osteoporosis trials

Pooled data from 14 osteoporosis clinical trials of anti-resorptive drugs indicate that patients who have reduced levels of two bone turnover markers during treatment have lower risks of later experiencing vertebral fractures. No bone turnover markers were significantly associated with non-vertebral or hip fracture risks, according to the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research analysis.

The findings may be helpful in the development of anti-resorptive drugs for osteoporosis, particularly in choosing the dose and treatment schedule.

###