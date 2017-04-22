Counselors are often unprepared to identify and treat race-based trauma

In a Journal of Multicultural Counseling and Development study that included106 counseling professionals, 71% of participants reported working with clients who had symptoms associated with race-based trauma, but 67% indicated they had not received training to identify race-based trauma among individuals of color, and 81% indicated they had not received training to treat race-based trauma.

The findings highlight the disparities between health care and the provision of related services. More research is needed on racism, racial discrimination, and race-based trauma, as well as effective training and treatment models.

###