Social media use linked to lack of sleep in students

Greater use of social media was associated with a greater likelihood of getting too little sleep in an Acta Paediatrica study of Canadian students aged 11-20 years.

In the 5242-participant study, 63.6% of individuals slept less than recommended, with 73.4% of students reporting that they used social media for at least one hour per day. Greater use of social media was associated with shorter sleep duration in a dose- response fashion among the students.

"The impact social media can have on sleep patterns is a topic of great interest given the well-known adverse effects of sleep deprivation on health," said senior author Dr. Jean-Philippe Chaput, of the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute. "Electronic screen devices are pervasive in today's society and we are just starting to understand their risks and benefits."

