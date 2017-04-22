Measurements from 3-D augmented reality holographic models shown to be highly accurate

Leesburg, VA, February 9, 2017 - Measurements taken on projected augmented reality 3D holographic models were shown to be essentially as accurate as "gold standard" measurements and nearly approaching that of PACS measurements, according to a study to be presented at the ARRS 2018 Annual Meeting, set for April 22-27 in Washington, DC.

The study, to be presented by Jesus Uribe of the University of California at San Francisco's Helen Diller Medical Center, assessed the accuracy and precision of 3D augmented reality holographic models derived from CT Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) data. Five hologram models were produced markers used to measure distances between points on the models.

Tests performed to examine the accuracy of the measurements found no statistically significant difference between gold standard measurements and measurements on projected augmented reality hologram models. Furthermore, measurements on hologram models demonstrated a high degree of accuracy in comparison to gold standard measurements, nearly approaching that of PACS measurements.

The results demonstrate that current augmented reality technology is capable of producing reliable 3D holograms from CT DICOM data and could be utilized for educational, training, or research purposes.

