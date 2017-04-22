What's new in the field of microbiota and bone health?

Eight outstanding reviews in Calcified Tissue International give valuable insight into exciting new research on the gut-musculoskeletal axis

The human microbiota is made up of trillions of cells which include bacteria, viruses and fungi, with the largest populations of human microbiota residing in the gut.

A large body of research has begun to detail the mechanism(s) of how microbiota interact with the host to maintain optimal health status, including in regard to musculoskeletal health. It is an exciting and very complex field, as gut microbiota can vary according to age, diet, sex, living conditions, and diseases requiring antibiotic- and drug treatment.

In a special issue of Calcified Tissue International, eight invited reviews authored by renowned experts in the field provide a comprehensive overview of the latest knowledge and research developments related to the gut-musculoskeletal axis:

Editorial: Microbiota and Bone Health: The Gut-Musculoskeletal Axis

Rizzoli, R. Calcif Tissue Int (2018)

https:/ / link. springer. com/ article/ 10. 1007/ s00223-018-0391-7

http://rdcu. be/ GLL9

Advances in Probiotic Regulation and Mineral Metabolism

McCabe, L.R. & Parameswaran, N. Calcif Tissue Int (2018)

https:/ / link. springer. com/ article/ 10. 1007%2Fs00223-018-0403-7

http://rdcu. be/ Hky9

Gut Microbiota and IGF-1

Yan, J. & Charles, J.F. Calcif Tissue Int (2018)

https:/ / link. springer. com/ article/ 10. 1007/ s00223-018-0395-3

http://rdcu. be/ GLNV

Gut Microbiota and Host Juvenile Growth

Schwarzer, M., Strigini, M. & Leulier, F. Calcif Tissue Int (2017)

https:/ / link. springer. com/ article/ 10. 1007/ s00223-017-0368-y

http://rdcu. be/ GLMl

Gut Microbiota, Immune System, and Bone

D'Amelio, P. & Sassi, F. Calcif Tissue Int (2017)

https:/ / link. springer. com/ article/ 10. 1007/ s00223-017-0331-y

http://rdcu. be/ GLPN

Osteomicrobiology: A New Cross-Disciplinary Research Field

Ohlsson, C. & Sjögren, K. Calcif Tissue Int (2017)

https:/ / link. springer. com/ article/ 10. 1007/ s00223-017-0336-6

Gut Microbiota Contribute to Age-Related Changes in Skeletal Muscle Size, Composition, and Function: Biological Basis for a Gut-Muscle Axis

Grosicki, G.J., Fielding, R.A. & Lustgarten, M.S. Calcif Tissue Int (2017).

https:/ / link. springer. com/ article/ 10. 1007/ s00223-017-0345-5

http://rdcu. be/ GLQi

Prebiotics, Bone and Mineral Metabolism

Whisner, C.M. & Castillo, L.F. Calcif Tissue Int (2017)

https:/ / link. springer. com/ article/ 10. 1007/ s00223-017-0339-3

Rizzoli R, Biver E (2018) Effects of Fermented Milk Products on Bone

Rizzoli, R. & Biver, E. Calcif Tissue Int (2017)

https:/ / link. springer. com/ article/ 10. 1007/ s00223-017-0317-9

