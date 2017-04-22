Risks in using electronic management systems at universities

The study was conducted by the KFU scientist in collaboration with scholars from Kazan National Research Technical University, Russian University of Economics, Yugra State University, RUDN University, and Russian Customs Academy.

According to Alfiya Masalimova, it seems impossible to develop competitiveness among graduate students without employing modern training techniques in the educational process. New electronic management systems provide educational support, help establish effective monitoring of students' achievements both online and offline, can receive and analyze reports on student performance, and track academic progress. However, advances in digital technologies and changes in teaching methods in higher educational institutions require quick adaptation of staff members to innovations.

The data for the research was collected from questionnaires filled in by 255 full-time undergraduate students of economics. The goal of research was to identify risks in implementing new electronic management systems at universities.

As a result, the authors have developed a list of risks occurring during the introduction and implementation of innovations in the educational process, which, in their turn, will reflect the specifics of a higher education institution that uses modern learning techniques. Moreover, the paper discusses the results of a risk sensitivity study. They are presented as an expert evaluation of risks related to their influence on the result as integrated assessment, i.e. the Wheel Model of risk management.

Dr. Masalimova comments, "There is no doubt that today innovative technologies have been firmly integrated into educational process. The necessity and usefulness of such technologies cannot be questioned, as technologies assist students' active independent learning, which further contributes to a student being a highly competitive graduate. Having said that, we believe that it is still early to talk about shifting the whole educational process to online-learning, as certain obstacles and hurdles are still in its Examining these obstacles and the ways of overcoming them will prompt the development and implementation of suitable innovative technologies in educational process."

