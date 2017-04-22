Are older adults with knee pain less active than the general population?

A new Arthritis Care & Research study found that moderate-to-vigorous physical activity levels are similarly low in older adults with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis and those from the general population without osteoarthritis or knee pain.

Because the general population is doing as little as individuals with knee pain that may hinder activity, the findings point to the need for efforts to increase physical activity for all.

"We were a little surprised to see similar low levels of physical activity in both those with and without painful knee arthritis. I think this is a wake-up call to everyone that we all need to be doing more activity," said senior author Dr. Daniel White, of the University of Delaware.

###