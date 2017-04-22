Efforts are needed to help pregnant women with diabetes

Researchers who analyzed data from the UK's National Pregnancy in Diabetes Audit found concerning shortcomings in pregnancy preparation and prenatal care for women with diabetes. In addition, significant clinic-to-clinic variation across the England and Wales suggests opportunities for improvement.

The authors of the Diabetic Medicine analysis noted that better integration of care between primary and specialist teams; more effective use of technology; and focus on sex, contraception, and pregnancy planning are needed.

"A nationwide commitment to delivering integrated reproductive and diabetes healthcare interventions is needed to improve the health outcomes of women with diabetes," wrote the authors.

Data from the National Pregnancy in Diabetes (NPID) audit: Challenges and Opportunities for Improving Pregnancy Outcomes

###

Additional Information

Bibliography

H.R. Murphy, R. Nell, A. Dornhorst, R. Forde and N. Lewis-Barned. Pregnancy in Diabetes: challenges and opportunities for improving pregnancy outcomes. Diabetic Medicine. DOI: 10.1111/dme.13579.

URL: http://doi. wiley. com/ 10. 1111/ dme. 13579

Author Contact: Dr. Helen R. Murphy, of Norwich Medical School, University of East Anglia, at helen.murphy@uea.ac.uk.

About the Journal

Diabetic Medicine, the official journal of Diabetes UK, is published monthly simultaneously, in print and online editions. The journal publishes a range of key information on all clinical aspects of diabetes mellitus, ranging from human genetic studies through clinical physiology and trials to diabetes epidemiology. Topics covered are of importance to all healthcare professionals working with people with diabetes, whether in primary care or specialist services.

About Wiley