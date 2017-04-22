Study compares countries' mortality rates after aneurysm surgery

There is substantial international variation in mortality rates after treatment for abdominal aortic aneurysm, or enlargement of the aorta. A BJS (British Journal of Surgery) study that compared 10-year data from England and Sweden found that mortality rates were initially better in Sweden but improved over time alongside greater use of a minimally invasive procedure called endovascular aneurysm repair in England. Now there is no difference between postoperative mortality rates after aneurysm repair in England and Sweden.

In both countries, better results after abdominal aortic aneurysm repair were seen each year.

"This research is an ongoing body of work being carried out through a collaboration between St. George's Vascular Institute and Uppsala University. The aim of this project is to identify factors that are associated with best practice in order to improve the care of patients who are diagnosed with an abdominal aortic aneurysm," said co-author Dr. Matthew Joe Grima, of St. George's University of London.

