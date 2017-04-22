Public Release: 

Simple tests may predict older patients' risk of falling while hospitalized

Wiley

A study of 807 older individuals admitted to hospital found that those who had poorer physical function at the time of admission were more likely to fall during their hospital stay; 329 falls occurred in 189 patients, including 161 injurious falls, of which 24 were serious. Poor functional performance--in areas including balance, gait speed, and lower-limb strength--was also associated with a higher incidence of falls that resulted in physical injury or fractures.

The new findings published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research indicate that a simple physical performance test at the time of admission may help clinicians take steps to prevent in-hospital falls and consequent injuries in older patients.

